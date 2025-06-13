Co-op Group cuts plastic from three products

The change will save 115 tonnes of plastic from landfill per year, says the Group

The Co-op Group says it is removing 115 tonnes of plastic a year from its own-brand range, through the introduction of more sustainable packaging across three of its products.

The move includes changes to the packaging of bakery, fresh produce and meat products to cut down the amount of plastic used.

The Group’s mini-bite bakery ranges will move from plastic tubs to a “bag-in-a-box” format, which the retailer says will bring an 87% reduction in plastic usage, saving 18 tonnes a year. This is an industry-first move for mini bakery cake lines, adds the Group.

Changes in the packaging of steak, which will now come in fibre-based composite packaging, will save 20 tonnes of plastic a year, and new cardboard tomato punnets will save 77 tonnes.

Since 2018, the Group says it has removed almost 5,000 tonnes of plastic from its own-brand packaging, including the introduction of paper banana bands across all banana lines and removing plastic lids from houmous pots.

Last year, changes were made to the packaging of 12 different items, saving more than 400 tonnes of plastic.

Shoppers are now also able to recycle soft plastics, such as the film that often forms part of the packaging of food items, in 2,300 Co-op Group stores, after the retailer introduced in store soft-plastic recycling units in 2021.

Heather Thomas, group property and sustainability director, said the new packaging developments “will have a substantial impact across our operations, eliminating millions of pieces of plastic and importantly simplifying home recycling for our members and customers.

“The past year has continued to bring ongoing climate and environment crises in the UK and beyond, and we all must do more – Co-op is focused on working with suppliers and, within its own operations, to continue to reduce its plastic and carbon footprint.”