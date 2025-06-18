Co-op Group announces return to normal trading after cyber attack

For one week, the retailer is offering members 25% off a £40 shop, as a thanks for their loyalty during the disruption to trading

The Co-op Group says its 2,300 stores have returned to normal trading after the recent cyber attack – and has launched a one-week offer for members to thank them for their support during the crisis.

April’s attack on the Group’s systems saw some members’ data compromised and prompted significant disruption to its supply operations, leaving stores with empty shelves.

Now, after a sustained recovery operation, the retailer says all marketing activity has been switched back on and a new national advertising campaign launched that champions its ‘one-stop-destination’ status for summer food shopping.

And, as a thank-you for loyalty during the disruption, it is offering 25% off a member’s shop when they spend £40, as it gears up for the crucial summer barbecue season.

The offer, which starts today (18 June) runs for one week and will also be available to new members who sign up, as the business continues its strategy to grow its membership base to eight million by 2030.

With the country experiencing a heatwave, the Group hopes this week to sell over half a million barbecue meat products alongside 1.1m bottles of chilled wines, 2.3m bottles of beers and over 128 tonnes of ice cubes this week. It is also forecasting more than one million redemptions of its popular lunch time meal deal offer.

“I’m very proud that, thanks to the work of our colleagues, we are very near to making a full and complete recovery from the recent cyber-attack on our Co-op,” said Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood, “and I’m delighted to see our stores looking back to normal and being able to serve our shoppers and communities.

“We are so grateful to our member owners for their support and patience with us during what was a very difficult time and hope this gesture of appreciation goes a little way to showing them our thanks, with more value rewards to come over the summer. Co-op stores are now full of summer products, providing great value and good quality food and drink, so there is lots to choose from for our members to use the thank you offer.

“Our Co-op is a special business, 180 years old, with people, community and a sense of purpose at its heart, and our member owners are our backbone, giving us the focus to ensure we continue to run the best small shops in the UK.”

Co-op shoppers that prefer an online service can still take advantage of the retailer’s £5.00 off £30.00 shop on Co-op’s online store.

This update follows the launch of the retailer’s highly successful and popular festival pop-up store programme, as Co-op set up its first store of the season at Download Festival last weekend. Co-op witnessed a record number of members shopping in its Download store this year and is preparing for its next pop-up store at Isle of Wight festival followed by the iconic Glastonbury Festival next week.