Co-op Group hires energy firm to fit rooftop solar across estate

Renewable technology provider, Shawton Energy, has signed a deal with the Co-op Group to support the rollout of significant rooftop solar installations across the retailer’s estate.

The Group, which has over 2,500 food stores across the country, has launched the initiative as part of its commitment to become a net-zero business.

Working alongside delivery partner Sol PV, Shawton will design, develop, fund, and manage rooftop PV systems at key Co-op Group locations through its power purchase agreement (PPA) model.

This approach allows Group to adopt clean onsite energy generation without the need for upfront capital investment.

Shawton CEO Jamie Shaw said: “The Co-op has a robust climate plan with both short-term and long-term objectives to reduce its emissions and become more sustainable.

“By generating their own renewable energy on site, and with Shawton Energy’s support, the Co-op will benefit from greater environmental efficiencies and protection against energy market volatility.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting the Co-op on this project, and this appointment further reinforces our expertise in delivering corporate renewable energy solutions.”

Tony Waite, CEO of Sol PV Group, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Shawton Energy to deliver this ambitious solar PV rollout for Co-op Group.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting businesses in their transition to sustainable energy solutions. By leveraging our expertise in large-scale commercial PV installations, we aim to help The Co-op Group drive down carbon emissions and reduce energy costs across their estate. This is a fantastic step towards a greener, more resilient future for UK retail.”

Shaw said: “Securing a place on the Co-op framework is a fantastic opportunity for Shawton Energy, expanding our client base and continuing to solidify our trusted position in completing high-quality, large-scale solar portfolio rollouts.”