Co-op Group expands electric home delivery fleet in £1.5m deal

The retailer says the move will help it reach its net zero goals and expand its home delivery operations

The Co-op Group has announced the expansion of its electric home delivery fleet, entering a £1.5m deal with Toyota to replace and upgrade its vehicles in support of its carbon and net zero goals.

More than 50 new Proace City EV compact vans are entering service, says the retailer, with the investment supporting more rural communities where courier services tend to be limited or unavailable, while reducing emissions and lowering impacts on the climate.

Toyota is an established partner of Co-op’s Quick Commerce rapid delivery operation, with this latest vehicle acquisition programme extending the relationship.

The Group says the move will support its ambition to expand its online business. This has already grown at pace, with more than 86% of the UK population offered online grocery service either through the Group’s online store shop.coop.co.uk or via its strategic partners.

Related: How are the UK’s co-op retailers responding to the rise in online grocery?

“We continually explore new and better ways in which we can enhance reliability, extend our reach and better serve our members, customers and communities,” said Anthony Molloy, Co-op quick commerce delivery and technology manager. “This investment helps us to achieve that, and is another step toward reducing emissions from our fleet and lowering our impact on the climate – we are delighted to take delivery of our new fleet of electric home delivery vehicles.”

Neil Broad, general manager at One Toyota Fleet Services, said: “Our Proace City vans are proving the ideal solution for Co-op in its drive to provide prompt, reliable and efficient delivery services to its millions of customers nationwide while at the same time making a sustainable contribution towards achieving carbon reduction and net zero goals.

“The Proace City is a key model in our comprehensive Toyota Professional light commercial range, with our multipath technology approach ensuring there are powertrain options to meet different business needs and priorities.”