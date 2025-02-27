Consumer co-op Retail News item United Kingdom

Co-op Group adds digital expert and equality activist to board

Digital growth Wais Shaifta and equalities activist Lord Woolley have been appointed independent non-executive directors

February 27, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The Co-op Group has announced the appointments of Wais Shaifta and Lord Simon Woolley as independent non-executive directors.

Shaifta (left) is an expert in digital growth and transformation; the Group says his experience in leading technology businesses “brings depth of understanding of the role technology plays in delivering more value to member-owners”.

He serves as independent non-executive director at Reach plc, Snappy Shopper and the Gym Group (where he chairs the remuneration and sustainability committees), and is senior independent trustee at the Football Foundation, England’s largest sports charity.

Previously, Shaifta was CEO of Push Doctor, the largest digital partner to the NHS. Prior to that, he held leadership positions in group operations, digital tech, product, business development, M&A and international expansion at Just Eat and Treatwell.

Woolley is a leading political and equalities activist, and is currently principal of Homerton College, Cambridge and the deputy vice chancellor at Cambridge University.

He co-founded Operation Black Vote, the internationally renowned campaigning NGO, working with ethnic minorities in the UK to increase understanding of civic society, participation in Parliament and public life, and to promote equality and human rights. Previously, Woolley served as an equality and human rights commissioner, as well as creating and leading the UK government’s Race Disparity Unit.

He currently holds an advisory role with the King’s Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, and is a non-executive director of Police Now Ltd and Youth Futures Foundation.

The two men join the board as it says goodbye to Lord Victor Adebowale and Rahul Powar. Adebowale steps following the next board meeting in March as he reaches the maximum term for directors after nine years. Powar is reluctantly stepping down from the board due to personal reasons after more than six years.

Debbie White, Co-op Group chair, said: “On behalf of the Co-op board I am delighted to welcome Simon and Wais. Both directors bring considerable skills and expertise to the board at an exciting time as the Co-op focuses on growing its businesses to deliver even more value to its member-owners.

“I would also like to extend the Board’s gratitude and my own personal thanks to Victor and Rahul for their significant commitment and contribution to the Co-op Group.”

