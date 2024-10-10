Agri co-ops welcome EU proposal to amend wolf conservation status

The wolf is currently listed as a strictly protected species, under Appendix II to the Bern Convention

The European Union is looking to downgrade the conservation status of the wolf from strictly protected protected, a move welcomed by the agricultural co-ops but criticised by conservation groups.

On 26 September the European Council, which includes ministers from each EU country, decided to submit a European Commission proposal to amend the conservation status of the wolf.

The wolf is currently listed as a strictly protected species, under Appendix II to the Bern Convention. The proposal suggests moving the wolf to Appendix III, under which designated wild fauna species are protected but their “exploitation” can be regulated in accordance with the Convention.

The Commission argues this would “give more flexibility in addressing the socio-economic challenges arising from the continued expansion of the wolf’s range in Europe, while maintaining a favourable conservation status for all wolf populations in the EU.”

Copa and Cogeca, the voice of European farmers and their co-ops, welcomed the Council’s decision.

“The protection of wolves in the EU since 1992 has seen the return and recolonisation of a species which was on the verge of ruin; but 30 years with proper management including capturing, transportation, and culling only taking place through derogation is not a long-term solution nor in phase with the reality on the ground in many member states,” they said in a statement.

Copa and Cogeca said derogations are needed to actively manage Europe’s wolf population, ensuring that population numbers are stable and genetic diversity is enhanced.

“We are glad to see the European Union institutions listening to the needs of farmers and rural dwellers despite the many pressures from those who often don’t have to deal with the consequences of attacks,” added Copa and Cogeca. “This decision will provide European livestock farmers with greater peace of mind, as predation remains a constant mental burden that contributes to the fragility of pastoralism in many regions. We look forward to member states engaging actively with local stakeholders on management plans to better allow harmonious co-existence to be actually achieved.”

But conservationists have condemned the move. Ahead of the decision, a coalition of 300 civil society and animal welfare organisations called on EU member states to reject the move, suggesting instead a strengthening of preventive measures such as the use of fences and sheep dogs. They want the eradication of illegal wolf hunting, alongside measures to uphold the EU’s Habitats Directive, including science-based education on the ecological and socio-economic benefits of wolves, and basing any changes to wolf protection on rigorous data, not political pressure.

“According to media reports, there has been a lot of political pressure on member states to accept the European Commission’s unscientific and politically motivated proposal. They stress that this is a crucial moment for environment ministers,” the organisers said in a statement. “Wolves must remain strictly protected – not just for the sake of the species and science, but for the health of our ecosystems and the credibility of the European Union. If the EU wants to be a trusted ally of nature and a global leader, we must set the right example now.”

According to a 2022 EU study, the EU is home to 20,356 wolves, grouped into nine populations, five of which were considered “near threatened”, and one “vulnerable”.

The study found that wolf attacks on people are extremely rare, with only six between 2002 and 2020 and no fatal attacks recorded in Europe over the last 40 years. However, attacks on livestock and pets have resulted in €18.7m in compensation for their owners. Among those affected was the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, whose pet pony was killed by a wolf in 2022.

The Commission will now submit the proposal to the secretariat of the Bern Convention, which is due to meet in December.