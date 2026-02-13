Agri co-op giant CHS completes upgrade to deep water port

Farmer-owned grain co-op CHS recently completed the modernization of its deep water port at Galveston, Texas.

It says the work will improve on-time delivery of imported dry fertiliser to farmers in the north, central and northwest part of the US.

The port is a cornerstone of the co-op’s distribution network that replenishes supplies to CHS’s agri retail business units and member co-ops.

Widely used urea products, including bulk and granular urea, are shipped into Galveston from sourcing partners as far away as Africa and the Middle East and CHS loads the inputs onto rail cars destined for rail and river hubs, ultimately arriving through its co-operative system network on farmers’ fields.

CHS, the largest co-op by turnover in the US, says the improvements in Galveston, made in two phases over the course of two years, will reduce wait time for fertiliser, strengthen its supply chain and deliver a more efficient experience for customers.

Upgrades replaced outdated conveyor systems, tripling rail car loading speed from 400 to 1,200 tons per hour.

“CHS sources and supplies more than 9 million tons of fertiliser annually to and through the cooperative network,” said John Griffith, executive vice president, ag business and CHS Hedging. “A key to our continued success is investments in our supply chain infrastructure to ensure our owners have access to essential crop nutrients when and where they need them.”

The first phase of the modernisation project improved the loading system from warehouse to rail. Using new conveyors, crews can fill an entire train in one day versus three days with the old equipment. CHS says this will enable it to dramatically increase dry fertiliser processing beyond the 450,000 tons per year it currently moves and help meet growing demand for crop nutrients.

The faster turnaround also enables CHS to address quality control issues that can sometimes be a challenge when product is stored for any length of time in a warehouse, it adds. Product quality improved after the new conveyors went online and moved fertiliser more quickly.

“This modernisation isn’t just about speed, it’s about flexibility and resilience,” said Roger Baker, vice president, trading and risk management, who leads the CHS crop nutrients product line. “By upgrading our systems, we can handle multiple product types and adapt quickly to changing market conditions. Our customers benefit from a more reliable supply chain and greater confidence that we’ll deliver what they need, when they need it.”

The newly completed second phase of construction improves the movement of urea between warehouses, allowing for more flexibility in moving and storing cargo. The upgrade also means the port can now handle more than one type of cargo and stockpile it for efficient rail car loading.

The news follows a recent expansion of the co-op’s presence on the Mississippi River in Illinois, with the leasing of a key transport facility.