African Union joins UN social and solidarity economy task force 

The move will ‘enhance collaboration on policy development, knowledge sharing, and implementation of SSE solutions’, says task force chair

The UN Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE) has welcomed the African Union Commission (AUC) as its newest member.

In a statement released last week, UNTFSSE said that, as the continent with the world’s youngest population, Africa can “harness the SSE as an alternative economic model and an indispensable tool for promoting fairer economies rooted in solidarity and respect for human rights”.

UNTFSSE was established in 2013 to promote the SSE for sustainable development, by supporting UN entities in strengthening SSE initiatives, facilitating partnerships with intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations, and coordinating research and knowledge-sharing activities.

The task force is chaired by the International Labour Organization (ILO), and includes the International Cooperative Alliance, the SSE International Forum, and the Intercontinental Network for the Promotion of Social Solidarity Economy among its members.

The African Union recently adopted a 10-year SSE Strategy and Implementation Plan (2023-2032), which aims to strengthen the role of the African SSE in alignment with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, ‘The Africa We Want’.

The UNTFSSE described the AU’s membership of the task force as a “significant step toward strengthening SSE ecosystems in Africa and beyond”, adding that it will enhance co-operation between the AU, UN agencies, and other global partners, and ensure Africa’s perspectives are reflected in international decision-making.

The AUC’s head of labour, employment and migration, Sabelo Mbokazi, said they “look forward to fostering stronger synergies among international actors” as part of the UNTFSSE, “ensuring that SSE values and principles contribute to Africa’s sustainable development and economic resilience”.

Simel Esim, UNTFSSE chair and head of the Cooperative, Social and Solidarity Economy Unit at the ILO, welcomed the AUC to the task force, adding: “The African Union’s 10-year strategy and action plan on the SSE is a milestone for advancing the SSE for sustainable development in the Global South.

“I am confident that the AU’s membership in the UNTFSSE will enhance collaboration on policy development, knowledge sharing, and implementation of SSE solutions that support economic justice and social inclusion.”