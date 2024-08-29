Worker co-op Animorph wins funding to develop mental health tech

The CoTech member has developed the mixed reality tech to help clinicians treat bipolar disorder, psychosis, depression and anxiety

A project led by worker co-op Animorph to help prevent mental health relapses is one of 24 initiatives to win funding from Innovate UK

The StayingWell XR tech is designed to help clinicians support those living with bipolar disorder, psychosis, depression and anxiety disorders.

Project leader Animorph is a member of the CoTech network of UK science co-ops, which has more than 50 members across the UK.

Alongside collaborator Dr Fergus Kane, it has developed the tech which uses mixed reality (MR) software, with a desktop interface, where service users can select symptoms that apply to them, express them in the MR headset, and explore their ‘relapse signatures’ with the therapist.



Animorph says: “Our aim is now to co-design the personalised ‘Staying Well Plan’ features that service users co-create with the clinicians, and work towards making the app accessible to the millions of people in the UK who live with these disorders.”

Innovate UK has announced funding for 24 projects developing immersive digital mental health therapeutics, from its £20m Mindset programme.

“By supporting projects that develop therapeutic interventions, Mindset is building a robust ecosystem to bring these innovations to market,” it said.

“Through fostering collaboration between the immersive technology sector and mental health providers, Mindset aims to improve treatment options, offering faster, more cost effective and accessible support for individuals with mental health concerns.”

The projects focus on digital mental health therapy through the application of extended reality (XR), from early-stage viability assessment to industry-led research.

