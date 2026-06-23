UN Federal Credit Union balances climate neutrality with rapid growth

UNFCU says it has completed of all 12 of the organisational, leadership, and innovation goals it set out in 2020

The United Nations Federal Credit Union (UNFCU) has released its 2025 Impact Report, which includes maintaining climate neutrality even as it grew to exceed $10bn in assets and more than 800 employees.

UNFCU adds that it has completed of all 12 of the organisational, leadership, and innovation goals it set out in 2020.

“UNFCU’s commitment to sustainability reflects our responsibility to serve both current and future generations,” said president and CEO Pamela Agnone. “Over the past five years, our board, leadership team, and employees have demonstrated that environmental stewardship, financial resilience, and member service can advance together. Reaching these goals while continuing to grow and strengthen our organisation is a testament to the dedication of our people and the power of our co-operative values.”

UNFCU’s annual reporting on sustainability also highlights a decade of impact by the UNFCU Foundation, the credit union’s business resources groups that furthered staff engagement, wellbeing, and inclusivity, and its Global Sustainability Program.

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Each pillar advanced local impact on a global scale, the report adds, including more than 11,000 staff volunteer hours recorded last year in the communities where UNFCU has a presence.

“Inspired by our members’ tireless work to build a better world, sustainability is woven into our strategy, from operations, service delivery, member outreach and education,” said Yma Gordon, senior vice-president, global impact and inclusion, and executive director of the UNFCU Foundation. “It’s who we are as a credit union. Our co-operative values guide how we serve members, strengthen communities, build resilience, and create opportunities for those who need them most.”

The report also highlights nine consecutive years of climate neutrality; 33% decrease in paper use since 2023; 32% increase in staff volunteerism from 2024; 32+ community organisations supported ; 16,000 women and youth positively impacted across six continents; and $1.3m contributed to UNFCU Foundation grant partners and humanitarian relief efforts.

Since 1947, UNFCU have been the leading financial co-operative for the UN community, serving more than 260,000 members across 200 nations and territories.