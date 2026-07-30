Plane Saver Credit Union joins Building Societies Association

‘Credit unions and building societies share the same mutual values, putting members first and helping people save, borrow and plan for the future with confidence’

The Building Societies Association (BSA) has welcomed Plane Saver Credit Union as its newest member, saying the move “further strengthens the voice of the UK’s customer-owned financial services sector”.

Founded in 1993 for British Airways, Plane Saver has grown from its aviation roots to serve more than 34,000 members across a range of industries throughout the UK. It offers savings accounts, ISAs and affordable loans designed to help people build their financial resilience. With assets of almost £64 million, it is one of the UK’s largest credit unions.

“We’re delighted to welcome Plane Saver Credit Union to BSA membership,” said BSA chair Simon Taylor. “Credit unions and building societies share the same mutual values, putting members first and helping people save, borrow and plan for the future with confidence.

“Plane Saver has built an impressive track record of supporting its members with straightforward savings and affordable lending. We look forward to working together to strengthen the mutual sector and help even more people benefit from member-owned financial services.”

Plane Saver CEO Gary Lewis added: “Joining the Building Societies Association is an important step for Plane Saver as we continue to grow. As one of the UK’s largest credit unions, we’re ambitious about expanding our reach and helping more people access fair savings and loans.

“We’re looking forward to working with the BSA and fellow mutuals to share expertise, champion the value of member-owned financial services and support even more people to improve their financial wellbeing.”

BSA says Plane Saver joins as the apex “continues to champion the role of mutuals in helping people build financial resilience, achieve home ownership and strengthen communities across the UK”.