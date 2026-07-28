Inclusiv grows its network of New York small business lenders

Inclusiv Business Forward is a small business initiative launched in 2025 to increase access to capital for entrepreneurs in the state

Inclusiv, the umbrella group for US community development credit unions, has welcomed a fourth credit union to its network of small business lenders in New York State.

The network, Inclusiv Business Forward, is a small business initiative launched in 2025 to increase access to capital for New York entrepreneurs through credit unions.

New addition Genesee Coop Federal Credit Union, founded in 1982, is a community development financial institution (CDFI) which serves Rochester area residents and specialises in helping new small businesses to launch and grow.

It currently has 4,000 members; an overwhelming majority of whom are lower income people.

Inclusiv says Genesee’s focus on small businesses in low-income areas fits precisely with the mission of Business Forward. The goal is to provide all eligible small businesses with the opportunity to grow, the apex adds, including small business owners who have been turned down by larger financial institutions.

“Rochester’s small businesses are essential to a strong local economy, yet many entrepreneurs continue to face barriers to accessing affordable capital,” said Genesee CEO Dan Apfel. “Through our partnership with Business Forward, we’re proud to help connect small business owners with the financing, resources, and community support they need to grow their businesses and build wealth.”

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Genesee joins Brooklyn Coop, Cooperative Federal and Lower East Side People’s Credit Unions on the list of credit unions in the state ready to deploy flexible loans ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 to New York entrepreneurs.

Inclusiv Business Forward launched in 2025 as a small business lending initiative, with a $5m investment from New York State Empire State Development (ESD) through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

Inclusiv says it serves as a blueprint for other states to deploy SSBCI funding to provide capital and technical assistance to promote small business stability, growth, and success. Long-term, Inclusiv Business Forward aims to expand both community impact and lending growth of CDFI and mission-driven credit unions.