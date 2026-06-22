Federations and co-op apexes News item United Kingdom

UK Co-op Fortnight opens with poetic plea to change the world

Co-operatives UK has shared information on how to share stories, access graphics and other resources, and follow the two-week campaign

June 22, 2026
Miles Hadfield

The UK Co‑op Fortnight (22 June- 5 July) starts today, taking the theme ‘Co‑operate and we can change the world’.

The campaign slogan is taken from This Beautiful Idea, a poem written and performed by Tony Walsh, originally commissioned by Rochdale Literature and Ideas Festival and now re-written for the wider co-op movement, with a performance by the poet at the recent Co-op Congress.

Co-operatives UK has produced a suite of graphics for use online, with ‘empty belly’ versions that can be adapted with images of a co‑operative and the work it does. 

If a co-op needs help adapting its graphics, it should send a photo to Co-operatives UK with and their co-op name to [email protected], and the apex will send a personalised graphic.

Throughout the Fortnight, Co-operatives UK says it will be “encouraging our members and the wider co‑operative movement to share why they’re proud to be a co‑op”.

This could include the ways co‑operatives support and strengthen their communities, how they improve the lives of members, employees, customers or clients, and examples of how co‑operative principles are creating fairer, more empowering places to live and work.

When sharing your stories on social media, co-ops should use – and follow – the hashtag #CoopFortnight, tag @CooperativesUK in their posts and follow Co-operatives UK its channels  channels – Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Bluesky | TikTok | X

Members are also being encouraged by Co-operatives UK to share the induction film Co-operatives: Owned by our Members.

The apex will also send details of International Coops Day on 4 July, organised by the International Cooperative Alliance, and will spotlight some of its members throughout Co-op Fortnight.

See a film of Tony Walsh performing his poem here.

Find resources for Co-op Fortnight here.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Federations and co-op apexes

Woodcraft Folk members call for stronger social media protections

June 22, 2026
Rebecca Harvey

... but reject government's age-based ban

Economy

Revenues rise 8.4% for Australia’s co-op and mutual sector

June 17, 2026
Miles Hadfield

The largest co-op is grain handler CBH, which recorded a 24% jump in turnover to $5.8bn

Community business

UK government announces £61m fund to support community right to buy

June 17, 2026
Miles Hadfield

Co-operatives UK welcomed the move, saying: 'A legal right is only meaningful if communities have the…