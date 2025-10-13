Short film commemorates centenary of Singapore’s co-op movement

Ler Jun Sng reports on the centenary anniversary of Singapore’s co-operative movement and the launch of a short-film to commemorate it

The Singapore National Co-operative Federation (SNCF) has unveiled a short film to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the national co-op movement.

All of Us was inspired by the origins of Singapore’s credit co-ops and inclusive sports co-operative Runninghour. It follows the formation of co-ops across two eras – the 1980s and today.

The film was first showcased at the SCM Centennial Night on 19 September, attended by 400 co-operators and guests, including the minister for culture,community & youth and manpower, Dinesh Vasu Dash.

In the 1980s, factory worker Taufik (Ahmad Sani) becomes ensnared in debt after borrowing from loan sharks. His colleague Quan Shun (Shane Pow) steps in, quietly persuading their boss to start a credit co-op so workers can avoid the traps of illegal moneylending. Against the backdrop of an industrial era when such predicaments were common, the co-op emerges as a shield for ordinary people.

Today, Taufik’s daughter Afiqah (Rusydina Afiqah) notices that her best friend and Quan Shun’s daughter Patricia (Patricia Poo), who is visually impaired, is often left out of things. Determined to create a more inclusive community, she experiments ways to bring Patricia and other persons with special needs into social spaces. Across two generations, All of Us shows how co-operatives adapt to serve society’s changing needs, protecting livelihoods then, fostering inclusion now.

“At its heart, All of Us is a film about the spirit of co-operatives; ordinary people looking out for one another, in struggles to protect each other from debt in the past and communities coming together today to ensure no one is left behind,” said Verene Cheong, SNCF’s head of marketing & communications.

Lim Eu Chian and Veron Teng, the husband-and-wife creative minds behind local production house It’s Like Depth, directed and produced the film.

“In researching the beginnings of co-operatives, we were struck by how many people chose to serve their communities, even if it meant giving up more lucrative opportunities,” Eu Chian said.

“The key message in All of Us is the strong sense of togetherness and unity that shines through the co-operatives. My favourite part of the film is the ending, when real-life co-operatives, from the 1900s to today, appear one after another,” added Veron. “It shows that this legacy was not built by a single person or group, but by many people from different backgrounds, coming together to create something meaningful for the good of others.”

Besides marking the 100th anniversary of Singapore’s co-ops, 2025 is also the United Nation’s second International Year of Co-operatives.

“SGTUFF [Singapore Tenants United for Fairness Co-operative] is proud to be part of the Singapore co-operative movement,” said SGTUFF chair Terence Yow. “As a unique co-op representing local small business owners, we see our values closely aligned with the wider movement.

“As shown in the film, co-ops are uniquely positioned to provide long-term, sustainable support, whether emotional, advisory or financial, in ways that few other entities can.”

Winny Soong, who attended the event, felt a strong sense of pride and belonging when she witnessed the cut scene featuring different co-operatives and their staff members appearing at the end of the film.

“It was most moving to see ordinary individuals come together to create something bigger than themselves and how that “giving” spirit has carried on across generations,” said Soong, who is the marketing and communications manager at police officers’ co-op Polwel. “It brought back the warm sense of purpose I felt when I first joined Polwel, which was the drive to find meaningful ways to meet members’ needs.

“At a wink, it has been a fruitful eigh-year journey for me, and I am still all ready to play a part in the co-op’s future.”

On what it means to see a semblance of the movement’s history on the big screen, K Rajaram, chair of Citiport Credit Co-operative, said: “It makes me feel that my work here is valuable, as it carries forward a long-standing tradition while also embracing changes to uplift this generation. It gives me pride, joy, and a stronger sense of purpose.

“The history of co-ops shows that they emerge and thrive in times of economic and social challenges. Today, the co-operative model is as relevant as ever. Co-ops continue to be a powerful force for change.”

Citiport is one of the three co-operatives in Singapore celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.

“The Singapore co-operative movement has stood the test of time because its principles of self-help and mutual assistance are values that never go out of date,” added Cheong.