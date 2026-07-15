Scotmid head office brings pupil’s garden design to life

Shona Smith, 11, submitted the winning entry for a competition to design a garden for the retail co-op HQ

An Inverness pupil has seen her award-winning design come to life after officially unveiling the finished garden at Scotmid Co-op’s head office in Newbridge, Edinburgh.

Eleven-year-old Shona Smith captured judges’ attention with her imaginative bee-friendly design in Scotmid’s nationwide competition celebrating teamwork, community, and nature as part of the International Year of Co-operatives 2025.

Now, months later, she travelled from the Highlands to Edinburgh with her family to see the completed garden for the very first time.

Working closely from Shona’s original sketch, Scotmid colleagues recreated her vision, keeping the final layout and planting as true to her design as possible.

The project brought together community groups and local suppliers from across Scotland. Herb planters were handcrafted by the Forth Bridges Men’s Shed to create an edible garden, while picnic benches were upcycled by members of Shettleston Growing Project in Glasgow. Logs used in the garden came from a recently felled sycamore tree in Angus.

As part of the original school project, pupils learned about suitable plants and trees for the environment before carefully selecting the varieties included within the design. All plants and trees used in the finished garden were sourced locally.

Related: Scotmid Co-op recognised for work to support colleagues

The finished garden features bee-friendly planting, edible herbs and shared seating areas designed to encourage people to stop, spend time together and enjoy nature.

“It feels amazing to see my drawing turned into a real garden,” said Shona. When I designed it, I wanted it to be a happy place for people and somewhere that would help bees too.

“I still can’t quite believe it has actually been built, and that people are going to be able to enjoy it every day.”

“Seeing Shona’s drawing transformed into a real garden has been incredibly special,” said Scotmid president Eddie Thorn.

“Her idea perfectly captured community spirit and care for the environment, and we’re proud that her design now has a permanent home at Scotmid.

“This project brought together colleagues, community groups and local suppliers to create something that will be enjoyed for years to come.”

The garden will remain at Scotmid head office as a lasting symbol of creativity, community spirit, and co-operative values.