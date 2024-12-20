Runninghour Co-op marks 10th anniversary of inclusivity run

By Sng Ler Jun

More than 1,800 participants took part in Runninghour Co-operative’s flagship event, Run for Inclusion at Jurong Lake Gardens on a rainy Saturday last month.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event reaffirmed Runninghour’s mission to foster an inclusive society through sports, bringing together persons with and without special needs for a meaningful cause.

The milestone event catered to participants of all abilities, featuring a variety of categories, such as 3km and 5km run/walk, a 10km run, and a 15km cycling route with a tandem bike option specially tailored for persons with special needs (PWSNs).

Among the standout activities was the signature blindfold run/walk, which offered participants a chance to experience life through the perspective of someone who is visually impaired. This unique experience encouraged empathy and greater awareness of the daily challenges faced by the visually impaired.

Senior parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Social and Family Development, Eric Chua, flagged off the 10km race before participating in the blindfold event. “Running alongside persons with special needs signalled the participants’ commitment to making (Singapore) a more caring and inclusive society,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I caught a glimpse of challenges faced by those with visual impairments on a daily basis, and the experience deepened my appreciation of their resilience.”

Local co-operatives, such as Seacare Co-operative, AUPE Credit Co-operative, Singapore Government Staff Credit Co-operative, TCC Credit Co-operative, and Premier Security Co-operative, were also among the participants.

A Decade of Inclusion Through Sports Runninghour began as a humble run club in 2009, bringing together fitness enthusiasts and persons with special needs. By 2014, the group formalised into a co-op, amplifying its reach and purpose. Its transformation has been pivotal, allowing it to channel funds back into programmes that empower PWSNs.

Over the years, Runninghour has conducted a myriad of activities to help members keep fit. Some of these activities, which take place weekly, include runs/walks, yoga,fitness and hiking sessions. Additionally, when resource and time permit, the co-operative would organise ad-hoc programmes, such as dragon boating, kayaking, rock climbing and stand-up paddling, for its members.

Beyond empowering PWSNs to build physical fitness, develop friendships, and experience a sense of belonging through sports, Runninghour is known to conduct inclusivity courses for corporates, geared at promoting the well-being and integration of persons with disabilities in workplaces.

To date, there are over 700 members, including PWSNs and caregivers, and more than 450 volunteer guides from over a dozen nationalities.

“Run For Inclusion is more than just an event,” said Runninghour’s chair Christ Hortin. “It’s a movement that celebrates the strength of our community and the spirit of togetherness.

“For the past ten years, we’ve been uniting people from all walks of life to raise awareness and promoting a more inclusive Singapore. I am inspired every year by the commitment and joy of our participants, who make this event an unforgettable experience.”