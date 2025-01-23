Co-ops involved in Indonesian government’s free meals scheme

Launched in January, the programme benefits school children and pregnant women, with the government pledging to reach 82.9 million people

The Indonesian government has launched a Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) Program in which the country’s co-ops are involved as suppliers and supply chain partners.

According to Unicef, child stunting remains the most prevalent form of undernutrition in Indonesia, affecting more than 4.5 million children under five years of age. The UN agency estimates that 280,000 babies are born with a low birthweight, an indicator of maternal undernutrition.

Launched in January, the programme benefits school children and pregnant women, with the government pledging to reach 82.9 million people of the country’s 280 million population.

Local publication Antara News reported that co-ops are involved in the programme by supplying, collecting and distributing produce, such as milk or red cooking oil.

Co-ops minister Budi Arie Setiadi told the publication that co-ops would be expected to increase milk production, with demand currently outpacing current production levels.

Some co-ops have been given a budget to set up a kiosk with a small kitchen to prepare daily standard meals.

A flagship initiative of President Prabowo Subianto, the free meals programme was rolled out in January.

Despite being popular with the public, the multi-billion dollar policy has been criticised by some economists for being too expensive. Implementation has also been a challenge, with the Guardian reporting that dozens of Indonesian schoolchildren have suffered food poisoning after consuming free meals offered.

Many food co-ops have welcomed the programme as an opportunity to grow. Saving and credit co-ops would also want to an educational element within the scheme to help children to understand concepts such as saving and credit and enable them set up group savings.

Image: NurPhoto via Getty