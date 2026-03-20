Co-op Retail Conference: Co-operating in challenging times

Debbie Robinson of OurCoop, Ben Stimson of Southern Co-op and Martin Rogers of the Co-op Group on new opportunities for working together

The challenging retail environment and opportunities for working together were a running theme through sessions at the 2026 Co-op Retail Conference. In a conversation chaired by Co-operatives UK CEO Rose Marley, one debate brought together leading voices from OurCoop, Southern and the Co-op Group.

OurCoop CEO, Debbie Robinson, highlighted how the recent merger between Central, Midcounties and Chelmsford Star to form OurCoop had created a more resilient society, but the process of integration had required difficult and mature conversations.

“As a result, OurCoop is now in a stronger place to compete in the future,” she said, “and we have already saved £29m in costs, in areas from energy to fridges.”

But Robinson acknowledged how challenging the wider retail landscape is. “I’m very aware of how tough it is out there and that we have declining footfall, basket size and market share. We need to ensure that co-ops not only remain relevant but competitive – and the best way to do that is to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace and work better together.”

The message of solidarity in tough times was echoed by Ben Stimson, who was appointed CEO of Southern Co-op last August. He agreed that the retail environment is “incredibly tough at the moment … but as a movement we have some great strengths, not least the passion and commitment of our amazing colleagues and our local presence.”

To help grow the business, Southern has invested heavily in developing franchises and has now become the largest franchisee for Starbucks in the country. “This has helped us to reach new areas and audiences that our other businesses couldn’t and at the same time engage with a new generation of consumers,” Stimson told the conference.

Martin Rogers, partner services director at the Co-op Group, agreed that new initiatives like the franchise model are an important way to grow the movement.

“At the Co-op Group, we have built our franchise industry into a new business worth over £200m by expanding into hospitals, universities, train stations and petrol forecourts,” he said.

To help grow the food retail sector, Rogers announced the Group has decided to separate the commercial and logistics functions when it came to the Federal Retail Trading Services (FRTS), the central buying group for UK consumer co-ops.

“In this way, independent co-ops won’t just have to accept the lines decided by Co-op Group but can now source their own products through the system,” he said. “We serve over 8,000 sales points, so we believe this could really help to drive scale and market growth.”

In response to a challenge about attracting younger members, Rogers said the Group sponsors 10 UK music festivals, has stores in 15 universities and sponsors music venue Co-op Live. The Group, like OurCoop, also works with apprentices.

“Working together,” Robinson said, “we can create a sustainable and competitive business and leave a legacy of a co-op movement which is stronger than when we found it.”

Find all our coverage of the 2026 Co-op Retail Conference here.