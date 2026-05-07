P&V Group becomes first Belgian insurer to gain climate action plan approval

Belgian mutual P&V Group has just become the first insurer in the country to land approval for its climate plan, marking a milestone not just for the co-operative insurance sector but the national market as a whole.

The plan, which confirms the insurer’s emissions reduction targets align with global efforts to limit climate change, has been officially validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The SBTi is the product of a partnership between the CDP, UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the WWF, and aims to ensure that corporate climate targets are aligned with climate science and th e goals of the Paris Agreement.

After joining the SBTi in 2024, P&V Group submitted its plan to the initiative in December 2025. ICMIF, the global apex for insurance mutuals, reports that this received approval after a three-month assessment process “based on standards specific to financial institutions”.

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Its proposed plan covers 68% of its emissions based on a 2024 baseline year, and features “quantified targets across all three emissions scopes defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol”.

It has put into place targets for 2030 and 2035 which cover both its operational activities and investment portfolios. This will see ESG factors embedded into things like its investment strategy, the way it makes underwriting decisions, and its risk management frameworks.

For P&V Group, this landmark approval is closely tied to its identity as a co-operative insurer, which it says enables a stronger focus on long-term impact over short-term returns. In a statement, the group emphasised that its mutual structure allows it to prioritise policyholders and wider society over external shareholders when making strategic decisions such as climate commitments.

“As a co-operative group and an economic actor, we believe that sustainability is built on both social progress and environmental responsibility,” said CEO Jeroen Spinoy. “It is not possible to act meaningfully on one without the other. The validation of our decarbonisation plan by the SBTi is a key milestone, as it confirms that our plan is based on solid scientific foundations.

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“The approval of our targets by the SBTi in just three months demonstrates the strength of our methodological approach and of our emissions reduction pathways, both for our operations and our investment portfolio,” added Alain Flas, Chief Sustainability Officer. “This recognition is also a valuable opportunity, as it commits us to strengthening cross-functional collaboration internally, deepening dialogue with our stakeholders, and ensuring transparent and rigorous monitoring of our progress over time.”

As a co-operative insurer, P&V Group says it explicitly reinvests its profits into its services and products, social and community initiatives, and strengthening its financial stability across its insurance products. With more than one million customers in Belgium, the group states that it sees “profit is not an end in itself, but a means of making a greater contribution to society”.