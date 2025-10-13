Plunkett to work with Barratt Redrow on community business planning

The charity wants to promote the potential of community-owned local assets and services at the homebuilder’s new and existing sites

Rural community business charity Plunkett UK has announced a three-year strategic partnership with the country’s largest homebuilder, Barratt Redrow, in a bid to promote community-owned assets at new developments.

It says the “incorporation of its community business expertise into Barratt Redrow’s master planning and development process will help inform and shape the community infrastructure, as well as promote the potential of community-owned local assets and services at the homebuilder’s new and existing sites”.

The charity adds that it will be available to participate in Barratt Redrow’s activities such as master planning and public meetings, and host local stakeholder focus groups and consultations as required.

“We are excited to begin this new partnership with Barratt Redrow, which is another milestone on our place-making journey that seeks to establish community businesses and assets within new-build developments,” said Plunkett’s Deputy CEO Harriet English.

“Barratt Redrow’s vision is aligned with our own – we both want to see resilient, thriving and inclusive communities. Plunkett has a proven track record in delivering better businesses for people, communities, the economy, and the environment, and we look forward to collaborating with Barratt Redrow in growing this work in future.”

David Thomas, CEO of Barratt Redrow – formed last year in a £2.5bn takeover of Redrow by Barratt – said: “By bringing in new businesses to our communities we will help make them more resilient, creating new job opportunities and making great places for people to both work and live in.”