Oxfordshire co-op turns office space into community hub

Wolvercote Mill, one of 31 new ventures supported by Midcounties Co-op, will adhere to ‘ethical, humane and environmentally regenerative practices’

A community benefit society based in Oxford has turned Wolvercote Mill, a former office space, into a meeting place, safe space and activities centre for the community.

The two-storey building, in Wolvercote village near Oxford, was given to the community on the completion of the Cala homes development in 2023.

After community consultations, a team of volunteers took responsibility for the space’s finances and introduced a small garden, wellness classes, craft and music workshops, affordable meals and cafe.

The team say on the mill’s website: “Working together as a community to build a vibrant new space, all our activities are designed to complement rather than compete with existing local spaces and services. We aim to partner with all groups in our unique and vibrant neighbourhood.

“While we have many plans for the various uses of the building, including room hire, pop-up café, co-working space and much more, nothing is fixed and we are looking forward to finding out how we can best serve the people of Wolvercote with a space that is open and welcoming to all.

“As much as possible we adhere to the most ethical, humane and environmentally regenerative policies towards all our operations.”

The new co-operative is one of 31 new ventures supported by Midcounties Co-op under its pledge to create 50 co-operatives by 2027. The venture also had support from other organisations in Oxfordshire such as Make Space Oxford and the Doris Field Trust, and The Talking Shop at Sandford which provided inspiration.

Pete Westall, chief values officer at Midcounties, said: “Fairness means giving communities the chance to build businesses that truly serve them.

“From climate action to inclusive retail, these new co-ops show what’s possible when people come together around shared values.

“We believe that co-operation is one of the most effective tools we have to build resilient, ethical and people-focused economies.

“With each new enterprise, we see the transformative power of co-operation – from tackling isolation and food waste to creating new work opportunities for young people.”