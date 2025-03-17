Politics & Legal News item Global United Kingdom

New Internationalist calls for funds to support reporting on far-right

The Oxford-based publishing co-op hopes to raise £50,000 by 21 March, and aims to expose the far right and advocate alternatives

March 17, 2025
Anca Voinea

New Internationalist magazine is crowdfunding to produce an edition dedicated to tackling the far right, which is on the rise around the world.

The Oxford-based publisher, is owned by a multi-stakeholder co-op and has the non-hierarchical structure of a worker co-op, hopes to raise £50,000 by 21 March.

Members debated the rise of the global far right at the co-op’s AGM last year, and voted for more coverage of the topic. A subsequent survey showed that readers agreed.

New Internationalist will use the funding to boost its coverage, exposing the global far right and advocating for an internationalist alternative that can win popular support.

“At New Internationalist, we believe that when ordinary people come together, things can change for the better,” said co-editor Bethany Rielly.

“From Donald Trump in the US, to Javier Milei in Argentina, or the AFD in Germany, far right politics is wreaking havoc in the streets and in the highest political office,” she added. “In these times of hyper-polarisation, we urgently need journalism that emphasises our shared humanity and unites our struggles for a more just world.”

“New Internationalist comes from a tradition of trying to impose a little bit of humane thinking on the world and to be part of a conversation to prevent absolute moral relativism and cynicism,” said historian and author Vijay Prashad, a supporter of the magazine.

Act or Emma Thompson is also backing the campaign. “You cannot interrogate or successfully challenge the far right without independent and expertly trained journalists,” she said. “This is why I buy the New Internationalist. It helps me understand the issues and work out what I might be able to do.”

The campaign has already raised over £30,000.

