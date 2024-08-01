Banking and Insurance News item United States

National Cooperative Bank issues $13.5m in patronage refunds

‘We greatly value the business we have with our co-operative customers, many of which have been committed to our success for a very long time’

August 1, 2024
Anca Voinea

The USA’s National Cooperative Bank (NCB) has announced a $13.5m patronage refund to 1,608 co-operative stockholders nationwide, including over $2m in cash.

The bank, dedicated to providing banking solutions to co-operatives, their members, and socially responsible organisations, says the refund is distributed in cash and additional stock. It adds that stockholders receiving patronage paid interest and/or fees on a patronage basis in 2023. NCB is a member-owned co-operative, meaning that its voting stock can only be owned by its members or those eligible to become its members.

“As a co-operatively owned financial institution, the benefits of ownership can be very rewarding,” said president & CEO Casey Fannon. “We greatly value the business we have with our co-operative customers, many of which have been committed to our success for a very long time. Our success is their success.”

Related: National Coop Bank highlights $384m support for low-income communities

The bank dates back to 1978 when the US Congress passed legislation to create a financial institution to meet the need for a financial institution dedicated to consumer and small business co-operatives. With the new institution, Congress aimed to encourage the development of new and existing co-operatives eligible for its assistance by providing specialised credit and technical assistance.

In its first year, NCB originated less than $10m in loans to a customer base composed largely of natural food co-operatives and a handful of New York City housing co-operatives.

Since then, the bank, which has been trading as National Cooperative Bank since 1985, has continued to support co-ops and non-profit organisations providing affordable housing, healthy food, renewable energy, small businesses, and community-driven health care.

In 2023, NCB made loans and investments of $383m to benefit low-and moderate-income families and communities. Around 40.6% of NCB’s portfolio is comprised of loans serving low-and moderate-income communities and co-op development.  

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

Banking and Insurance

Webinar explores role of co-op banks in times of crisis

July 23, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

Discussions at the EACB event centred around the recently published book 'Of Banks and Crises'

Banking and Insurance

How are co-operative and mutual insurers using AI?

July 16, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

Around 62% of those surveyed by Icmif reported that they are already using the technology

Banking and Insurance

Priscille Szeradzki elected president European co-op banking apex

July 9, 2024
Anca Voinea

Szeradzki will serve a two-year term, succeeding outgoing EACB president Daniel Quinten