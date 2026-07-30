Mondragon sets out growth plans at its annual congress

‘Mondragon’s aim is to launch three new businesses of varying sizes before the end of the year’

Worker co-op federation Mondragon has reported on its annual Congress, where it set out plans including the launch of three new businesses by the end of the year.

The federation, based in the Basque Country in Spain, was held at the Kursaal Palace in Donostia, taking the slogan “Strengthen and Generate”. It gathered 465 representatives from all of Mondragon’s co-operatives to discuss and approve key strategic decisions.

One of the main decisions approved by delegates was the update of the Interdivisional Expansion Fund, managed by Mondragon Inversiones. Mondragon says it wants strengthen the fund so it can develop future businesses more effectively, by consolidating activities and by promoting new projects.

To this end, added Mondragon, projects of strategic corporate interest will be identified and promoted more efficiently, with a view to creating co-operative jobs, transforming technological knowledge into business activity, and developing new initiatives in collaboration with other companies.

“Mondragon’s aim is to launch three new businesses of varying sizes before the end of the year,” send Pello Rodriguez, chair of the General Council.

In his opening address, Leire Mugerza, president of the Congress and of the federation’s standing committee, presented the financial results for 2025 and reiterated that Mondragon’s strategy is structured around four key areas: strengthening the co-operative identity, creating and growing businesses with a future, increasing social impact, and strengthening collaboration between co-operatives. ]

Mondragon achieved sales of €11,322m, up 1% on the previous year, and added 1,346 new jobs to its workforce of 71,415.

Investment totalled €406m, bringing the cumulative total over the last five years to over €1,800m.

Three new companies were launched last year: Orbik Cybersecurity, Amets Power Electronics and Innkia, focusing on strategic areas such as cybersecurity, power electronics and artificial intelligence.

The Congress also highlighted Mondragons social commitment. In 2025, the co-ops and the Mondragon Foundation allocated more than €49m to social action initiatives, collaborating with nearly a thousand organisations working in areas such as education, inclusion, the Basque language, culture, health, sport and the environment.

Mondragon also announced that this autumn it will launch a new digital portal that will provide a comprehensive overview of its social impact and the transformative power of collaboration between its cooperatives.

“it will be an excellent tool for explaining the social impact we have generated over so many years,” said Mugerza.

The Congress isn’t the only event on Mondragon’s recent calendar. At the end of May, the federation sent three of its leaders to New York City and Boston, to make the case in the US for building a global network centred on co-operation, social economy, and solidarity.

The goal of the trip was to build up the Asett network, established by Mondragón, Basque regional government agencies, and nongovernmental allies as a global hub for the social economy.