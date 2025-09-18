Midcounties community fund gives more than £2k to 680 causes

The co-op’s Doing Good Together Fund has been running for a year, with local groups chosen by members for support

Midcounties Co-op says it has distributed over £200,000 to more than 680 community groups and causes over the past year through its Doing Good Together Fund.

From theatre groups and primary schools to food banks and mental health support groups, the initiative has provided funding to community causes chosen by members of the society.

Launched in September 2024 after members said they wanted the opportunity to give more back to their local areas, the fund celebrates its first anniversary this month.

Every time a member spends with a Midcounties business – including food stores, travel agents, nurseries and broadband – a proportion of that goes to support local community causes chosen by them.

Through the fund, members can nominate local causes, with each of the 410 Midcounties site giving a minimum of £500.

The fund’s first birthday comes as Midcounties marks its 20th anniversary, following two decades of growth as one of the UK’s largest independent co-ops.

Midcounties says the fund is one example of how it makes a positive impact on local communities.

Since it was formed in 2005, the society has given back more than £5.4m to good causes, it adds, while colleagues have volunteered 560,000 hours – including delivery of free meals to children during the school holidays, helping revitalise local green spaces and working with the Community Heartbeat Trust on the installation of defibrillators at several stores.

“The Doing Good Together Fund really demonstrates what makes a co-operative unique,” said Tarra Simmons, head of community and democratic engagement, “as it gives members a direct say in the causes they want to support and shows that when they spend with us, more of that money stays in their community and has a positive impact on their local area.

“It’s been amazing to see the impact that the Fund has had since its launch, and I’d like to thank all of our members and the vital community groups and causes we’ve been able to support for helping the Fund achieve so much in its first year.”