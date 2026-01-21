Media co-op Positive News launches podcast on ways to act on ideals

A new five-part series from media co-op Positive News will feature leaders who are “reshaping business, community and culture by putting purpose into practice”.

The UK-based co-op, which works to cover inspiring news from around the world, says the Purpose Pioneers podcast ”meets the people proving that working towards impact, not just financial wealth, can reshape industries and create lasting success”.

Rather than a how-to guide, Positive News says the podcast “focuses on the human experience of turning ideals into action, offering fascinating insights that will inspire listeners and viewers to put their own sense of purpose into practice”.

Hosted by Positive News’ Sarah LaBrecque, the podcast features leaders from across environmental regeneration, social inclusion, ethical finance, transport and consumer goods.

Guests include Steve Micklewright, CEO of rewilding charity Trees for Life; Stephanie Wheen, CEO of disability-inclusive charity Gympanzees; Keith Bradbury, co-CEO of electric bus company Ember; Mark Constantine, co-founder and CEO of ethical cosmetics brand Lush; and Mark Clayton, CEO of values-led bank Triodos.

The Purpose Pioneers follows the success of the Positive News Podcast’s launch series, Developing Mental Wealth, which won Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards 2025.

“It’s been incredible to meet these five people who have taken what they care about most and turned it into meaningful work,” said LaBrecque. “Hearing their stories, understanding what drives them, and learning about the people and moments that pushed them to take bold steps has been genuinely inspiring for me, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience The Purpose Pioneers for themselves.”

Positive News editor Tom Pattinson added: “The launch of our latest podcast series comes at a moment when it feels more important than ever to hear from positive role models who put purpose ahead of greed, and who actively consider the impact their businesses have on the wider world around them. These are people making conscious choices about how they operate, and showing that success can be built on values as well as ambition.

“Hearing from these five pioneers is deeply inspiring; their stories offer an insight into how we can put a sense of purpose into practice and do things differently. They show that it’s possible to build organisations that are financially viable while also contributing something meaningful to the world around them.”

The podcast is sponsored by Triodos Bank, and Positive News has partnered with video podcast production company Crowdfindervideo to create the series.

Available on all podcast apps, the Purpose Pioneers launched yesterday and episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays.