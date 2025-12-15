Leicester news co-op launches first print edition 

The Leicester Gazette has published its first hard copy newspaper with plans to continue publishing quarterly

News co-op Leicester Gazette has launched its print edition to provide a community-owned alternative to legacy newspapers.

The introductory print run distributed 5,000 copies across Leicester and Leicestershire in cafes, libraries and various other community centres and is completely free to pick up.

“Marginalised and underrepresented groups are poorly served by the legacy press,” said the Gazette, announcing the launch, “and we think we can provide a community-owned alternative that meets people’s needs.”

The paper says the print run is funded by ethical, local advertising backed by an ethical fundraising policy endorsed by co-op members, working with Ethical Media and Sales Marketing (EMSM).

Launching as a website in 2023, the co-op hopes to expand its print venture, with an increased circulation and quarterly publishing.

The co-op model influences the paper’s journalism, said community lead Rhys Everquill, adding: “Decisions are made collectively, ensuring the voices of our contributors and community members are reflected in every aspect of the publication. We find this collaborative spirit fosters creativity and accountability.

The first edition arrives at the office (images: Devon Winters)

“Behind the scenes, we have invested time in training, community engagement and establishing partnerships with local organisations and funders, which have been vital for our success. We’re committed to not only informing but also empowering our community through the stories we tell.”

Members guide the stories and direction of the Gazette, particularly at its AGM, with the aim of creating local journalism that reflects residents’ concerns.

“Our first issue reflects the voices and interests of our community,” said Everquill, “showcasing local stories, events and issues that matter most to Leicester residents.”