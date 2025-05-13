Lincolnshire Co-op announces pay deal after talks with Usdaw

The society has also honoured colleagues and branches across its business estate at its annual awards

Lincolnshire Co-op has announced pay increase averaging 5.8% following discussion with store workers’ union Usdaw, covering more than 95% of its 28,000 team.

The society says all roles will receive a minimum of £12.36 per hour and every colleague covered by the agreements will get at least a 77p per hour uplift. The increase will be paid in the society’s May pay run and backdated to 1 April 2025.

The new rate of £12.36, adds Lincolnshire, means it continues to pay all colleagues at least 15p per hour above the National Living Wage. This includes team members who are apprentices or aged under 21 who can legally be paid a different rate.

Colleagues covered by the retail and specialist agreements include frontline colleagues in all business areas such as food, pharmacy, travel, post office and funeral, as well as team members who work in support services.

The society says the changes will mean an investment of an extra £3.3m ayear into colleague pay.

“We want to support our colleagues during this challenging time, where people’s household budgets are under pressure,” said CEO Alison Hands. “Every team member covered by these agreements will receive a minimum of 77p an hour more and this will be particularly impactful for our frontline colleagues.

“It is a large investment into colleague pay. Combined with other external pressures such as inflation and significant increased costs, it means we do need to think broadly about our total cost base, making sure we are investing wisely where we will see a return. Growth will enable us to continue to provide our valued services and give back to our community.

“We were pleased to be able to work with Usdaw through this process and appreciated the opportunity to share the pressures we are under as well as outline our plans for growth.”

Usdaw national officer Jayne Allport said: “We are pleased to have negotiated an above-inflation pay increase, despite lower inflation rates than last year and following on from previous significant pay increases.

“The cost of living continues to be a key concern for our members, so the business’ decision to respond in such a positive manner is a welcome one for them.

“Usdaw has a longstanding and valued relationship with Lincolnshire Co-op. Our members are key workers in a business that delivers an essential service in our communities and it is only right they are fairly rewarded.”

Meanwhile, the society has honoured colleagues and businesses its Spotlight Awards event.

Helpful Colleague of the Year was awarded to Angela Thompson, delivery driver at Barrowby Gate Pharmacy in Grantham, who raised the alarm to the relevant services when she noticed the deterioration of some vulnerable patients that she delivered to.

Katie Selby, funeral director, and Bob Blake, funeral operative, both based at Tritton Road Funeral in Lincoln, received Inspiring Colleague of the Year for going above and beyond to support a bereaved family, enabling them all to mourn in a way that was meaningful to them.

Their Tritton Road colleague, receptionist Katie Woodward-Emslie, was awarded Trustworthy Colleague of the Year for showing empathy and support to a family who had lost a loved one.

Chloe Grooby, customer service assistant step-up and Ryan Owen, team leader, at Dunholme Food were awarded Team of the Year, for working together to keep everyone safe in a stressful situation. The team kept calm and in control, contacting the police for intervention.

Overall Colleague of the Year was awarded to Emma Relton, commercial admin manager at Support Centre in Lincoln, who embraced the society’s strategy, Purpose Beyond Profit 2030, by creating tools to help her team manage change while in her previous role as Coningsby food store manager.

She has also been instrumental in organising various fundraising events in Coningsby, including bingo nights at the local community centre, in support of local groups and good causes.

Branches of the year were awarded to Scawby Food Store, Carlton Centre Travel in Lincoln, Carlton Centre Post Office in Lincoln, Sleaford Funeral Home, and Birchwood Pharmacy in Lincoln.

£329 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support, as awards attendees were invited to take part in a raffle, with a food and drink hamper up for grabs as a prize.

“Our Spotlight Awards were a fantastic opportunity to celebrate colleagues who have gone above and beyond,” said Hands.

“I was honoured to be part of the judging panel, so I know just how tough the competition was; it was amazing to hear so many inspiring stories.

“A massive congratulations to our wonderful winners and thank you for your commitment to our shared purpose, which is to make life better in our communities.”