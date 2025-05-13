Co-op Group opens first in-store banking hub

The retailer is working with Cash Access UK to offer a shared banking space at its store in Treorchy, South Wales

The Co-op Group has partnered with Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect access to cash across the nation, to open its first banking hub within a supermarket setting.

The hub – located in the Group’s Treorchy convenience store in South Wales – will offer local residents and businesses convenient access to essential banking services.

While more banking customers are choosing to bank and pay for things digitally, there are still many customers and businesses that require regular access to cash and face to face banking services. As a result, the banking industry came together in 2022 to begin the wider rollout of banking hubs, with 150 now open across the country.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Co-op to establish our Treorchy banking hub permanently within their local store,” said Cash Access CEO Gareth Oakley. “This collaboration ensures continued access to cash and banking services for the community, with daily support for cash transactions and scheduled visits from community bankers. We thank Co-op for allowing us to utilise unused space in their premises.”

The move forms part of Co-op’s focus on developing added services in its stores and, creating social value – promoting stronger and more resilient communities.

“We are pleased to partner with Cash Access UK – and delighted to host their first ever banking hub in a convenience store setting” said Mark Matthews, director of format and innovation at the Group. “At the very heart of our approach is convenience.

“Our stores are more than just a shop, they are a community hub combining great quality products, value and deals along with community participation and a range of added services. We are committed to creating social value, and promoting stronger communities – providing a permanent home for Treorchy’s banking hub inside the local Co-op will ensure convenient access to cash and financial services to benefit the local community.”

A banking hub is a shared banking space on the high street. Hubs offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday. The hubs also offer a community banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated banking issues. The community bankers work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week. Community bankers are usually provided by the banks with the most customers in the local area.

The banking hub, operating Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, will offer customers from all major banks the ability to perform regular transactions including cash withdrawals, deposits, balance checks, and bill payments.

In addition to everyday banking, the hub features a dedicated community banker service with representatives from different banks available throughout the week:

The Co-op location was selected after careful consideration and the site meets all accessibility requirements and offers free parking and convenient proximity to the high street, making it an ideal location for serving the community’s financial needs..

Cash Access UK is a not-for-profit company owned and funded by major banks.