Leading US dairy co-op brings policy priorities to Washington

One of the US’s largest dairy co-ops recently visited Washington DC to discuss challenges facing dairy farmers with federal lawmakers and agency leaders.

Farmers from Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the country’s leading co-ops based on milk volume, spoke with congressional representatives to share its experiences on issues including workforce, supply chains, sustainability and upcoming legislation.

Edge highlighted significant labour shortages in the industry, particularly in rural areas, which it says makes workforce accessibility and reliability a top policy priority. It also advocated for new and expanded opportunities for market access, such as in cheese production, through new and renegotiated trade agreements.

Environmental sustainability was also on the agenda, with Edge stating that it stands with its members in their commitment “to seek effective and financially viable ways to protect and improve water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions”, adding that “environmentally focused policies affecting agriculture should be guided by farmers, grounded in science, driven by the marketplace and sufficiently flexible to allow for innovation at the farm level”.

Edge also pointed to the 2025 American Relief Act, or Farm Bill, as an “essential opportunity” for it to advocate for ensuring accurate and timely payments for dairy farmers, as well make improvements to the government’s Dairy Margin Coverage programme. which safeguards farmers against fluctuations in the price of milk.

“Dairy farming and agriculture in the US are continually changing and evolving,” said Heidi Fischer, Edge president. “That’s why it’s crucial for us to make our voices heard and to inform policymakers about what’s happening at the farm level.”

Karen Gefvert, Edge director of government affairs, added: “These policy priorities will foster a productive partnership between Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and the lawmakers. Together, Edge’s goal is to strengthen the dairy community and promote sensible agricultural policies.”

Established in 2010, Edge is a verification co-op owned by dairy farmers. It works with farmers who sell their milk directly to private processors to fulfill the requirements of the Federal Milk Marketing Order, and advocates for its members on issues relating to the industry.