Scotmid Co-op to partner with Pennies on dementia support donations

The retail society has introduced a new micro-donation scheme at checkouts

Scotmid Co-op has introduced a new micro-donation scheme at checkouts to support its dementia charity partner.

The retail society is working with micro-donations charity Pennies to introduce the system at stores across the UK – including Scotmid and Semichem shops in Scotland and the north of Ireland, plus Lakes & Dales stores in the north of England.

Through the scheme, customers can add a 10p donation at the checkout when paying by card, contactless, or digital wallet. Funds raised through these microdonations will go to Alzheimer Scotland and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The micro-donation tool will be retained for future charity partnerships, adds Scotmid.

Calling the scheme a “simple, sustainable way for shoppers to give back in a cashless world”, Scotmid CEO Karen Scott said: “We know how much our members, customers and colleagues across Scotland, the north of England, and Northern Ireland care about supporting their local communities.

“This partnership with Pennies gives everyone the chance to help in a way that feels easy and affordable. It’s community compassion in action, 10p at a time.”

Alison Hutchinson, CEO of Pennies, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Scotmid to the Pennies family. As Scotland’s largest independent co-operative, Scotmid has deep roots in its communities – and this partnership will enable thousands of people to make a meaningful contribution every day.

“Together, we’re harnessing the power of digital giving to reach more people, in more places, for more causes.”

Scotmid employs around 3,500 people across its entire business – which, as well as its retail division, covers funeral directors, post offices, property and more in Scotland and the north of England and Ireland.