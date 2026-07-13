Land O’Lakes co-op announces expansion of California plant

The farmer-owned dairy producer says the investment will help it meet growing demand for protein-rich nutrition

US dairy co-op Land O’Lakes has announced a strategic investment in its Tulare, California, dairy processing facility to expand capabilities into “high-value dairy protein production”.

The farmer-owned co-op says the move will help it meet the rapidly growing global demand for protein-rich nutrition, while also creating new opportunities for its farmer-owners.

It adds that the investment will enable production of ultra-filtered milk, “unlocking greater value from member milk, providing growth opportunities for farmer-owners and strengthening Land O’Lakes’ ability to compete in a changing food landscape increasingly centred on protein”.

Heather Anfang, executive vice-president of Land O’Lakes and president of dairy foods, said; “At a time when protein is reshaping how consumers eat and how the food system operates, this investment positions Land O’Lakes, our Tulare facility and our farmer-owners to lead.

“We are continuing to build a more resilient, growth-oriented dairy business while creating new demand for member milk and laying the groundwork for long-term opportunity.”

Protein has moved beyond a niche health category to become a defining force in how consumers evaluate food, the co-op says, with rising nutritional awareness and new health trends such as appetite-reduction medications shifting how and what people eat.

Related: US agri co-ops launch partnership to fast-track new farm tech

Against this backdrop, demand for dairy protein is accelerating globally and is expected to outpace supply through the remainder of the decade.

Land O’Lakes says the expanded Tulare capabilities are designed to help close this gap while reinforcing dairy’s role as a trusted, functional source of high-quality nutrition.

The co-op adds that the investment recognises the strength of the Tulare-area dairy community, including about 100 farmer-owners and farm families.

Located in one of the US’s key dairy regions, the Tulare site offers existing scale, available capacity and strategic access to global markets including high-growth regions that rely on imported dairy protein, , says Land O’Lakes.

“This is about more than a single upgrade. It’s about building the future of dairy,” said Anfang. “We are investing in innovation, in our members, and in meeting the evolving needs of consumers around the world.”