UN offers grants of up to $35k to Lebanese agri co-ops

The programme aims to support sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, food processing, irrigation, storage, and value chain development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is offering grants of up to US$35,000 to registered agricultural co-ops in Lebanon for “climate-smart investments that improve agricultural productivity, resilience, and market competitiveness”.

Implemented under the UNDP’s Green Agri-food Transformation for Economic Recovery (Gate) Project, the programme aims to support sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, food processing, irrigation, storage, and value chain development across Lebanon.

UNDP adds that the Grants for Cooperatives in Lebanon are designed to strengthen the country’s farming and food sectors, boosting resilience, productivity, and long-term sustainability, by supporting registered co-ops with financial assistance for climate-smart investments and sustainable business development.

Through grant funding and technical assistance, it adds, co-ops can modernise their operations, increase market access, and adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Specific goals include modernising infrastructure, improving competitiveness, cutting production costs, boosting operational efficiency, increasing product quality, and strengthening value chains.

“The combination of grant funding and technical assistance enables co-operatives to implement practical improvements that benefit both members and local communities,” adds UNDP.

Priority focus areas include water-efficient farming with improved irrigation, conservation systems and improved water management.

The project also wants to address issues around climate adaptation, crop quality, sustainable production systems and renewable energy use.

Other areas supported include food processing and storage, including investments in storage facilities, cold storage systems and post-harvest handling; food safety improvements such as quality assurance, certification and compliance, and packaging and marketing.

Funding is also available for rehabilitation of damaged agricultural assets, equipment replacement, restoration of productive infrastructure and recovery of co-operative operations,