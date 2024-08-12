Lambeth GP Food Co-op launches new website to improve accessibility

The co-op, which runs veg gardens at NHS sites, says the new site will expand its reach and drive engagement

Lambeth GP Food Co-op has launched new website which it says has been designed to improve user experience, increase accessibility and widen its reach.

The co-op’s purpose is to “engage patients, healthcare staff, and the wider community in creating and maintaining vegetable gardens at GP practices, healthcare centres, and hospitals”.

It hopes this will reduce isolation and strengthen community ties by creating a space for social interaction. Participants exchange knowledge and skills, the co-op says – “from gardening techniques to healthy cooking practices, fostering a culture of learning and mutual support”.

It says the new website is designed to: