Lambeth GP Food Co-op launches new website to improve accessibility

Lambeth GP Food Co-op has launched new website which it says has been designed to improve user experience, increase accessibility and widen its reach.
The co-op’s purpose is to “engage patients, healthcare staff, and the wider community in creating and maintaining vegetable gardens at GP practices, healthcare centres, and hospitals”.
It hopes this will reduce isolation and strengthen community ties by creating a space for social interaction. Participants exchange knowledge and skills, the co-op says – “from gardening techniques to healthy cooking practices, fostering a culture of learning and mutual support”.
It says the new website is designed to:
- Enhance User Experience: Provide an intuitive, user-friendly interface that makes it easier to navigate and find information.
- Increase Accessibility: Ensure resources and services are more accessible to a wider audience, including patients, healthcare professionals, and community members.
- Expand Reach: Share the co-op’s mission, projects, and successes with a broader audience to encourage community involvement and support.
- Facilitate Engagement: Offer new ways for the community to engage with the co-op through event calendars, volunteer opportunities, and contact forms.
- Provide Resources: Deliver valuable content on gardening, nutrition, mental health, and initiatives to improve community health and wellbeing.