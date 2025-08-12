Development Federations and co-op apexes Africa

Lagos state government turns to co-ops to drive inclusive economy

‘Co-operatives remain a powerful vehicle for economic inclusion and social transformation’

August 12, 2025
Miles Hadfield

The state government of Lagos, Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to using co-operatives as a vehicle for an inclusive and resilient economy.

Folashade Kaosarat Bada Ambrose, the state’s commissioner for commerce, co-ops, trade and investment, made the remarks at an event held with the Lagos State Cooperative Federation (Lascofed), at an event recognising outstanding contributions by cooperative leaders and institutions in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme of the International Day of Cooperatives – Driving inclusive and sustainable solutions for a better world – she noted that the theme aligns with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Development Agenda and the Lagos State Development Plan, both of which prioritise grassroots empowerment, small business support, and economic equity.

“Co-operatives remain a powerful vehicle for economic inclusion and social transformation,” said Bada Ambrose. “From small community-based savings groups to large-scale agribusinesses, the cooperative model continues to reduce poverty, create decent jobs, and mobilise grassroots participation.”

In a keynote address, Lascofed president Oladipo Shobule highlighed the global importance of the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, which he hailed “a major milestone”.

“This theme reminds us that co-operatives are more than just economic entities,” he said. “They are social transformers. Here in Lagos, our co-operatives have become strong forces for community empowerment, providing access to finance, education, housing, agriculture, and entrepreneurship for thousands.”

The event brought together co-operative stakeholders, government officials, and development partners committed to leveraging co-operatives as tools for inclusive growth and sustainable community development.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

