Julie LaPalme steps down from helm of Cooperative Housing International

Andreea Nacu from Housing Europe will now lead the day-to-day running of the apex’s secretariat

Julie LaPalme is stepping down as secretary general of Cooperative Housing International (CHI) after 11 years, with Andreea Nacu from Housing Europe taking over the running of its activities.

CHI said LaPalme “has been a driving force behind CHI’s mission to promote co-operative housing as a practical and sustainable housing solution around the world”.

Since joining in 2014, LaPalme has led the apex through a decade of growth, knowledge sharing, and international collaboration, it added.

“She championed global exchanges between co-operative housing organisations, built strong relationships with CHI board members, and worked to create better conditions for the development of housing co-operatives across diverse contexts.”

CHI said her strategic approach to communications and marketing had transformed its digital presence.

“She spearheaded targeted campaigns, sharpened CHI’s online voice, and expanded its digital audience across platforms to over 16,350 followers,” it added. “Her ability to communicate the value of the co-operative housing model has helped raise its profile globally.

“The CHI community thanks Julie for her commitment, leadership, and the deep co-operative spirit she brought to everything she did. We wish her every success in the next chapter of her journey.”

Now, the apex has appointed Housing Europe to take over the day-to-day running of the CHI secretariat under the supervision and direction of the executive board committee.

“This strategic decision by CHI will significantly strengthen the housing co-operative perspective in Europe and worldwide,” it said, “both for the members of CHI and for the members of Housing Europe.

“A high level of expertise, excellent networking with many committees and, last but not least, the office location in Brussels will ensure short distances and even faster reaction times and thus committee decisions in the future.”

Andreea Nacu

Since 1 July, Housing Europe has entrusted team member Andreea Nacu with the coordination of the activities of CHI, in addition to her Housing Europe dossiers, which include communication and dissemination, networking and membership development.

Nacu has been part of Housing Europe for over three years, contributing to EU-funded projects linking housing with energy-efficiency, sustainability, digitalisation, inclusion, and innovation. With a background in languages and experience in the NGO sector, she supports project coordination and communication.

She has worked on co-operative issues in liaison with Cooperatives Europe at European level and built international contacts through events such as the International Social Housing Festival.

“Andreea helps make complex topics accessible to diverse audiences,” said CHI. “She is dedicated to the sector and believes access to decent housing is a fundamental need.”