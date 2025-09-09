New president and CEO for America’s Credit Unions

US apex America’s Credit Unions has announced Scott Simpson as its next president and chief executive officer.

Due to take office in November 2025, Simpson joins from California Credit Union League and Nevada’s Credit Unions, the statewide trade associations for credit unions in California and Nevada, where he currently serves as president and CEO. He is also CEO of Utah’s Credit Unions, where he has implemented a cross-state partnership model designed to “maximise collaboration while maintaining strong, state-level leadership”.

Simpson has also focused on strengthening credit unions’ advocacy efforts, and expanding their reach and led the establishment of Fuel Solutions, a shared services organisation for credit union leagues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott Simpson as our next CEO,” said Patrick Pierce, chair of America’s Credit Unions and CEO of City & County Credit Union. “Scott brings a powerful blend of state and national advocacy experience, a strategic mindset, and a deep belief in the credit union mission. His leadership is exactly what our movement needs as we look to the future.”

America’s Credit Unions says Simpson will focus on executing the organisation’s strategic vision, which includes boosting the credit union voice in Washington, safeguarding credit unions’ tax status, enhancing member engagement, and delivering top-tier products and events.

“I’m honoured to join America’s Credit Unions at such a pivotal moment,” he said. “Credit unions have always been about people helping people. I look forward to championing that mission and working with our members to grow our impact, protect our interests, and strengthen communities nationwide.”

Simpson takes over from Jim Nussle, who announced his intent to retire in April. “Serving credit unions is a deep personal privilege,” he said. “After a long career in advocacy from both sides of the policy making table, leading the Credit Union National Association and the honour of helping to create and lead America’s Credit Unions, it is soon time for me to pursue new interests in retirement.

“My full and ongoing focus will be on our intensive credit union advocacy efforts to protect our credit union model. Credit unions are the financial first responders in every community around the country, providing important access to financial services to enhance the financial well-being of our consumer members and advancing communities across the country including many that banks have abandoned.”

“On behalf of the board and every member of our organisation, I want to extend a sincere thank you to Jim for his service as president and CEO. His credit union legacy is one of transformation, collaboration, and purpose,” said Pierce. “His steadfast leadership shepherded America’s Credit Unions through a period of significant change as it became the one, unified voice for the credit union movement.

“Jim put our movement in a strong position to grow and evolve well into the future, and we wish him all the best as he begins a new chapter.”

Simpson was chosen by a CEO selection committee from a pool of over 100 candidates.

In a recent interview with CU Daily, Simpson confirmed advocacy will remain the main priority for the apex, arguing that effective advocacy requires “finesse” particularly given the current polarised environment. America’s Credit Unions will continue to represent credit unions of all sizes and promote collaboration with leagues and credit unions, he added.

Formed in January 2024 through the merger of the Credit Union National Association and the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, America’s Credit Unions is the unified voice for US credit unions, representing more than 95% of the industry’s assets and their more than 144 million members nationwide.