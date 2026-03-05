Irish co-ops apex expects ‘managed transition’ for dairy sector

A meeting of the Icos Dairy Committee included presentations from agriculture minister Martin Heydon and experts from Rabobank

The Dairy Committee of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (Icos) recently met with co-op chairs to examine key developments shaping the Irish and global dairy industries amid significant structural and policy change across Europe.

The meeting, addressed by agriculture minister Martin Heydon and senior analysts from European co-op bank Rabobank, focused on market trends, processor consolidation, environmental regulation and the long-term outlook for milk production.

Against a backdrop of elevated EU and global milk supply, Rabobank outlined consolidation trends, forecasting that EU milk production could decline by about 5% between 2025 and 2030. This contraction reflects tightening environmental and climate regulations, land use constraints, rising input costs and an ageing farmer population.

The analysis indicated these structural pressures will accelerate consolidation across European dairy processing as tighter milk volumes drive processors to seek scale, secure supply, improve efficiencies and manage volatility.

Related: Former ICOS chair wins Plunkett Award for service to Irish co-ops

Rabobank noted consolidation can deliver efficiency gains of 4% to 5% of revenues through operational integration, procurement efficiencies and better asset use. For Ireland, as a major global dairy exporter, maintaining competitiveness will be critical.

Welcoming Heydon, Icos dairy committee chair Eamonn McEnteggart described the extension of Ireland’s nitrates derogation for three years as “a massive relief for farm families and the entire dairy industry”.

Eamonn McEnteggart at the ICOS dairy committee meeting in the Killashee Hotel, Co. KIldare

“The next three years must strengthen farmer engagement, improve environmental performance and ensure the Habitats Directive is implemented in a practical, workable way,” said McEnteggart. “We must balance environmental ambition with sustaining Ireland’s pasture-based model, which underpins rural economies and export performance.”

Heydon expressed confidence in the sector’s ability to respond, citing the Boyne Catchment Programme as an example of science-based collaboration to improve water quality. He said the derogation extension is not a reprieve but an opportunity to demonstrate environmental leadership.

In a wider context, Heydon stressed the importance of the Common Agricultural Policy in protecting European food security. He warned against any complacency, noting that recent global disruptions underline the need for strong domestic production.

Related: Ireland’s Lakeland Dairies recovers from market woes to post €21.3m profit

Food security will be a priority during Ireland’s forthcoming EU presidency, he added, particularly aligning sustainability with economic viability and long-term capacity.

Discussions also covered generational renewal, the Common Market Organisation regulation, potential impacts of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism on fertiliser costs, income volatility and animal health challenges including bovine TB and bluetongue.

The minister acknowledged these concerns and reaffirmed engagement with the co-operative sector to support resilience and competitiveness.

The Icos Dairy Committee concluded that the Irish dairy industry is entering a period of managed transition. While global dairy demand remains strong, particularly in growth markets outside Europe, future success will depend on efficiency, environmental credibility and strategic collaboration across the value chain, it said.

“In a European context where milk output may decline, Ireland’s grass-based, export-focused model remains well positioned, provided policy stability, innovation and investment continue,” added McEnteggart.

Main image: Eamonn Farrell, Icos; Anders Rasmussen, Rabobank; Tom Booijink, Rabobank; Eamonn McEnteggart, chair of the Icos Dairy Committee; TJ Flanagan, Icos CEO; and Brian Reidy, Rabobank