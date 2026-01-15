Former ICOS chair wins Plunkett Award for service to Irish co-ops

Pádraig Gibbons has won the Plunkett Award for Co-operative Endeavour for his service to the Irish co-operative movement.

The award, the highest national honour presented by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS), and has been awarded to Gibbons for more than three decades of work for the co-op sector.

Gibbon spent 32 years working in the co-op sector, 28 of them on the board of Aurivo – including 12 years a chair. He played a key role in the merger of Kiltoghert Co-op and North Connacht Farmers Co-op in 2000, as well as their transformation into Connacht Gold and, later, the formation of Aurivo, which now supports more than 2000 farm families in the west of Ireland.

Gibbons was also the first person from the west of Ireland to serve as president of ICOS, from 2005 to 2007.

During his time as chair of Aurivo, Gibbons led reform of the co-op’s board from 60 to 16 members, as well as a consolidation of its network of livestock marts from eight to four. He played a key role in the diversification of the co-op’s retail operations – which, says ICOS, helped to “stabilise revenues amid volatile global markets” and return a competitive milk price to farm families.

Gibbons also sat on the boards of Teagasc, the National Dairy Council and the IFA National Council, and helped to establish the European Livestock Markets Association.

Speaking at the award ceremony at Plunkett House, Dublin, Gibbons said: “I have always believed in the power of co-operation to deliver real, meaningful change. Whether it was strengthening our business or representing farmers at national and European level, my aim is always to ensure that the people who produce our food could rely on strong, modern, well-run co-operatives that put their interests first.

“I have been privileged to work with outstanding people who share the same values. This award is a recognition of all of them too. The co-operative tradition we have inherited is one of Ireland’s greatest strengths, and it is our duty to pass it on stronger than we found it.”

ICOS president Edward Carr added: “Pádraig has been a transformative leader whose vision, integrity and commitment have strengthened both Aurivo and the wider co-operative sector. His lifelong dedication marks the very best of the co-operative tradition and I warmly congratulate him for his immense contribution and achievements.”