Brazilian agri co-op Frísia acquires soy crushing plant

Frísia Cooperativa Agroindustrial, a full-service agri co-op in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná, is expanding its presence with the acquisition of a soybean crushing plant.

The plant, on a 58-hectare site in Ponta Grossa, was bought from Louis Dreyfus Co for an undisclosed sum and includes a grain reception, processing and storage area with a static capacity of 300,000 tonnes, a soybean preparation area, oil and meal extraction, degumming and packaging of lecithin, and a refinery.

“The acquisition of this industrial unit will represent a significant advance for the co-operative movement in Paraná, adding value for its members and boosting regional development,” said co-op superintendent Mario Dykstra.

The plant can crush 3,400 tonnes of soybean a day. The co-op will use it make degummed soybean oil, primarily intended for the manufacture of biofuels, and soybean meal for domestic and export markets.

It will also be used in products such as lecithin and soybean hulls, used in the food industry for human consumption and animal feed.

“The vertical integration of production, made possible by this unit, is a fundamental pillar of our Strategic Plan for the 2025-2030 cycle,” added Dykstra. “By integrating production stages, from receiving raw materials to the industrialisation and commercialisation of derivatives, we increase our efficiency, strengthen our competitiveness, and guarantee greater autonomy to face market challenges.”

The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be finalised in the second half of 2026. Current employees will be retained, the co-op added.

Frísia is the oldest production co-op in Paraná, employing 1,119 people. It is active in sectors including forestry, livestock rearing, environmental services, logistics, seed production, inputs and technical assistance. It is headquartered in Carambeí (pictured) and operates more than 10 branches in the state.