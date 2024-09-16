Irish agri co-op Lakeland Diaries launches student bursary

Irish agri co-op Lakeland Diaries is launching a bursary scheme for students undertaking courses related to Lakeland’s work.



The ‘Pathway to a Better Future’ bursary is available to the children of Lakeland’s farmer members and employees. Six bursaries – three in Northern Ireland and three in the Republic of Ireland – of £2,000 a year will be awarded to students studying relevant subjects such as agricultural science, dairy science and engineering.



“It gives me great pleasure to introduce the Lakeland Dairies Pathway to a Better Future Bursary,” said CEO Colin Kelly “This initiative, deeply rooted in our commitment to education and innovation within the agricultural sector, is designed to support the bright minds whose academic pursuits align with our cooperative’s ambitions.



“Each year, six deserving students enrolled in a range of courses will benefit from a bursary of €2,000/£2,000. This support not only underscores our dedication to fostering talent but also reflects the strength and unity of the 3,200 farm families who supply Lakeland Dairies. Together, we are investing in a sustainable future for our community and the industry at large.”



The bursary programme forms part of Lakeland’s sustainability strategy Pathway to a Better Future, published last year.



The strategy includes a number of measures based on six pillars: climate action, sustainable farms, supply chain, people and communities, sustainable operations and responsible business.



Eligible candidates will go through an application and interview process for a chance of winning the award.



Lakeland states that applications should be submitted to: [email protected] and include a CV; a personal statement, demonstrating understanding of the importance of the dairy industry in Ireland; details of academic programme and university.