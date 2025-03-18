International Year of Cooperatives celebrations kick off in Morocco

Morocco’s 60,000 co-ops – which have 760,000 members – are contributing to the country’s economic resilience, employment creation and inclusive growth, the event heard

Morocco has launched its International Year of Cooperatives celebrations with an event featuring government representatives, co-op leaders and development partners.

Speakers argued that Morocco’s 60,000 co-ops – which have 760,000 members – are contributing to the country’s economic resilience, employment creation and inclusive growth.

The event was organised by the secretary of tourism, handicrafts and social and solidarity economy, Lahcen Es-Saadi, who called on all stakeholders to actively engage in the development of the co-operative sector.

“I invite all stakeholders to fully invest in the development of the co-operative sector,” he said. “Co-operatives constitute the foundation of a solidarity-based and resilient economy. Beyond job creation, they strengthen social cohesion and contribute to building a prosperous future for our territories.”

Another speaker, Aicha Errifaai, director general of the Cooperative Development Office (ODCO), reaffirmed her institution’s commitment to co-operative development.

“Our ambition is to strengthen the support and structuring of co-operatives so that they can fully exploit their potential and contribute significantly to national economic growth,” she said. “This event constitutes a real call to action for institutions, to jointly design and implement concrete initiatives in favour of co-operatives.”

This launch follows the global kick-off of IYC 2025 by the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) in November 2024 in New Delhi, India.

“Morocco proudly joins this global movement, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening and supporting the cooperative sector,” Errifaai said on social media. “More than just a celebration, this milestone event was a call to action – bringing together partners and institutions from across Morocco to unite efforts and amplify the impact of co-operatives on economic and social development.”

The chief of the ILO’s Cooperative and Social and Solidarity economy Unit, Simel Esim, and the president of the International Cooperative Alliance, Ariel Guarco, joined the meeting online.

Errifaai thanked Guarco and Esim for their contributions, adding that “their insights and encouragement highlighted the power of co-operation, solidarity, and innovation in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future”.

Co-ops used the event to launch a call to action and present their strategic priorities, which include focusing on innovation, improving public policies, and national and international co-operation. To mark IYC,Es-Saadi said he will work with ODCO to host conferences and regional meetings, highlight Moroccan success stories, and the promotion of cooperative products on national and international markets.

“This is just the beginning,” said Errifaai. “We are ready to make 2025 a year of real impact for co-operatives in Morocco.”