International co-op fund unveils logo designed by Sewa Federation

The logo features the dandelion as a ‘symbol of hope, healing and resilience’

The Fund for International Co-operative Development (FICD) has officially unveiled its logo, “a powerful symbol of hope and resilience”, designed by the Self-Employed Women’s Association (Sewa) Co-operative Federation in India.

The logo takes inspiration from a dandelion – a natural emblem of strength and renewal, reflecting FICD’s mission to support co-op worldwide in times of crisis and growth.

Sewa is made up of 112 primary informal women workers’ co-ops, promoted across the Indian state of Gujarat, and works as a women’s enterprise support system. The federation provides a range of tailored services to strengthen informal women workers’ co-operatives and foster sustainable economic growth and resilience.

The features the outline of a dandelion blowing in the wind, representing the ability of co-operatives to grow, sustain themselves and disseminate seeds of change across the globe. The curved stalk and stems depict the challenges co-operatives face, be they economic hardships, conflicts or natural disasters, while also symbolising their steadfast resilience in the face of adversity.

Jigisha Maheta, managing director of Sewa, said: “The dandelion is a symbol of hope, healing and resilience. Like the dandelion, co-operatives grow and nurture themselves, and through their lifecycle, they spread their seeds far and wide, creating independent yet interconnected entities. We envisioned the FICD to serve a similar role, fostering sustainable co-operative growth worldwide.”

The FICD was launched on the 21 December 2024 at the Rochdale Pioneers Museum, marking the 180th anniversary of the co-operative movement. The first fund of its kind, designed to provide financial aid, expertise and support to co-operatives globally as they recover from crisis and build sustainable, inclusive economies, it focuses on three key areas:

Crisis response: Providing immediate humanitarian assistance through co-operatives and co-operative infrastructure organisations.

Medium-term rebuilding: Strengthening and developing co-operatives in post-crisis recovery.

Long-term mutual aid: Promoting social justice by fostering resilient and inclusive economies through co-operative networks and partnerships.

The fund has been developed through collaboration between leading UK co-operatives, including the Co-op Group, Central, Midcounties and Lincolnshire co-ops, and Co-operatives UK. Initial funding and expertise have been provided by these societies, with additional support from the Co-operative College, Co-operative Heritage Trust and Co-op News.

“In 2021, the co-operative partnership leading this fund supported the Sewa Co-operative Federation to help coordinate its response to the Covid crisis, demonstrating our deep commitment to co-op to co-op support.“ said Sarah Alldred, FICD manager and secretary. “This history of collaboration made SEWA an ideal partner to design a logo that truly represents our mission.

“All of our founding partners deeply value the incredible work Sewa has done on the branding, which beautifully encapsulates our vision and helps us progress our aims on a global scale. As we embark on this journey to grow the fund and forge new partnerships, we invite co-operatives to join us in strengthening the movement globally, particularly during this UN Year of Co-operatives.”

With the UN declaring 2025 as the International Year of Co-operatives under the theme ‘Co-operatives Build a Better World,’ FICD aims to expand its reach and impact, building long-term partnerships and supporting co-operatives in their vital role of driving sustainable and inclusive change worldwide.

Since its official launch in December 2024, the fund has already been joined by six co-operative retail societies in the UK and has interest from international co-ops including Apex, in Japan.

The fund is now planning a newly branded website to support future content and updates.

For further information on how to contribute to the fund or get involved, please visit fund.coop/ or contact Dr Alldred at [email protected]