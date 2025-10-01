Insurance mutual Shepherd’s Friendly announces new CEO

Jonathan Sandell joins from Lloyd’s Bank and replaces Ann-Marie O’Dea, who steps down after more than 10 years

Shepherds Friendly has named Jonathan Sandell as its new CEO, taking over at the beginning of its bicentennial year in 2026.

The move, subject to regulatory approval, sees him replace Ann-Marie O’Dea, who steps down after more than 10 years in the post.

Shepherd’s says Sandell has spent more than 20 years in leadership roles in the financial services sector, and “will add significant strategic expertise, particularly in the development of leading customer propositions and in growing successful partnerships with intermediaries”.

In a previous role at Prudential UK and Europe, Sandell managed the company’s £40bn retail product portfolio and was responsible for redesigning its pensions and retirement proposition. He is currently customer and proposition director at Lloyds Banking Group.

Sandell has been tasked with continuing the transformation process O’Dea initiated at Shepherds Friendly, which has reported a period of significant growth and change as it gears up for its 200th anniversary.

The mutual has recently engaged a new technology platform provider as part of its bid to widen its customer base and has also forged new partnership agreements with a number of intermediary networks.

“I’m honoured to be joining Shepherds Friendly at such an important time in its history,” said Sandell. “During my discussions with the board, I’ve been really impressed with how the society is positioning itself and its culture.

“The concept of mutuality and Shepherds Friendly’s member-first approach really resonates with me, and the organisation has serious pace and momentum behind it thanks to the fantastic job Ann-Marie has done as CEO over the past decade. I look forward to leading the next phase of its transformation.”

O’Dea said: “After almost 20 years at Shepherds Friendly, it was not an easy decision to step down from the role. However, I’m confident I’m leaving the organisation in safe hands with Jonathan’s appointment, and we’ll be working together to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mark Myers, chair at Shepherds Friendly, said: “We thank Ann-Marie for her outstanding leadership during her time as CEO. She has played a pivotal role in guiding Shepherds Friendly through an important period of growth and change, and her departure marks the end of an era.

“We are confident Shepherds Friendly will continue to flourish under Jonathan’s leadership and are delighted to have him join us as we move into our third century.”