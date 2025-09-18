Co-op Group enters the loans business through its insurance arm

The Group is offering the loans in partnership with credit-matching platform ClearScore

Co-op Insurance, which forms part of Co-op Group, has announced the expansion of its presence in the financial services market by offering personal loans.

The move comes in partnership with ClearScore, whose credit-matching platform is now available to Co-op Insurance members and customers, offering them personalised credit solutions.

Unsecured personal loans and secured loans will be on offer through a selected panel of lenders.

Those looking to take out a loan will be able compare tailored loan offers from a range of lenders, says the Group, with members able to access exclusive unsecured personal loan rates from selected lenders.

There are also different loan amounts available, ranging from £1,000 to £25,000, with repayment periods ranging from one to seven years. Secured loans are available in amounts ranging from £10,000 to over £500,000, with repayment period options spanning three to 30 years.

Research commissioned by Co-op Insurance revealed that nearly half (45%) of its members who are considering a future loan would use it to fund home improvements, while almost a third (29%) would borrow to pay cover unexpected bills.

The move into loans follows feedback from members, who expressed a desire for greater access to finance, particularly loans. Through its loans panel, Co-op Insurance says it aims “to help members and customers take control of their finances and make managing the unexpected, a little easier”.

“We are pleased to be expanding our presence within the financial services market with our personal and secured loans offering, in partnership with ClearScore,” said Charles Offord, managing director at Co-op Insurance.

“Our member-owners have told us that they want to have greater access to finance, particularly loans, that could help to make paying for things such as home improvements or managing unexpected bills a little easier.

“Our members are firmly at the heart of our Co-op and their views have been central to our decision to launch these products. We’ve listened to their feedback and with loans from Co-op, members and customers are now able to compare tailored loan offers from a panel of selected lenders.”