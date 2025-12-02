ILO works with co-ops to tackle child labour in Lebanon

The UN organisation worked with the government’s co-ops department to deliver training on how to deal with the problem

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has worked with the Lebanese government to deliver a two-day training session on the role of co-ops in eliminating child labour.

The training, delivered by the ILO with the General Directorate of Cooperatives at the Ministry of Agriculture of Lebanon, brought together co-op leaders, union representatives, business associations and government actors to build their capacity to identify, prevent and respond to child labour within their operations and communities.

ILO and Unicef figures from 2024 indicate that 138 million children are engaged in child labour worldwide, with 61% working in agriculture, a sector classified among the three most hazardous in terms of work-related injuries and health risks.

In Lebanon, child labour represents is a particular concern in the agricultural sector, says ILO, with a socio-economic crisis coupled with the displacement of Syrian refugees pushing many children into farm labour.

Against this backdrop, adds ILO, agri co-ops are well positioned to influence positive change.

“By supporting their members, strengthening community resilience, and promoting sustainable production practices, co-operatives can play a decisive role in addressing both the root causes and manifestations of child labour,” it says.

Related: ILO awareness campaign to reduce Nigerian child labour

ILO says the training aimed to give co-ops the tools integrate safer governance and embed child-labour-free mechanisms within their co-operative structures.

Over the two days, participants explored international and national legal frameworks related to child labour, including ILO conventions 138 on minimum age and 182 on the worst forms of child labour.

Sessions included interactive exercises, group work, and case simulations, with participants learning how to identify child labour practices, understand referral pathways, and design concrete actions to prevent and eliminate child labour.

“Participants from all over Lebanon showed interest in learning more about child labour in agriculture and practical means to address it,” said Afaf Khalil, ILO child labour technical officer and co-facilitator of the training. “Many of them understand the risks associated with child labour, and some have experienced the long-term impact of the worst forms of child labour in the agricultural sector on children’s well-being and development.”

Douaa Boudany, head of the General Directorate of Cooperatives, added: “This training marked a concrete step towards empowering co-operatives to take collective action against child labour. By deepening their understanding of child rights and strengthening cooperative governance, participants are now better equipped to promote safer and fairer working conditions within their communities.”

Badra Alawa, ILO regional enterprise specialist, said: “As trusted actors within rural communities, co-operatives support families and strengthen resilience in rural areas. By applying co-operative values and integrating the capacity to prevent and respond to child labour within their systems, they help ensure that economic development is inclusive and rooted in decent work objectives.”

Image of course participants: ILO