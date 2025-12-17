Credit Unions Finance News item United Kingdom

Glasgow Credit Union pays record divi after ‘strongest year yet’

The credit union has paid more than £4.74m in dividends to over 65,000 members

December 17, 2025
Ciarán Daly

Following an AGM in which members approved a 3% annual dividend, Glasgow Credit Union has paid out almost 85% of its annual surplus to members.

Payments average around £72 per adult member, with 975 Junior members receiving an average payment of £55. 

The credit union is calling 2025 its “strongest year yet”, highlighting “robust and sustainable financial performance”.

“This year’s Dividend reflects the ongoing strength and stability of our organisation,” said CEO David Ross. “By consistently generating sustainable returns, we can continue to provide our members with meaningful financial benefits while ensuring the credit union remains resilient for the long term.” 

This follows a previous record year in 2024, when the credit union paid out £4.6m to its members – again, on a 3% annual dividend agreed at an AGM. In this case, 90% of the credit union’s profits were returned;  5% more than in 2025. Last year, 1000 junior members received payouts of £50.

Glasgow Credit Union is a member-owned mutual which provides savings and loans across Glasgow and surrounding areas. Founded in 1989, it is one of the UK’s largest credit unions and has returned more than £54m in dividends and interest rebates to its members.

