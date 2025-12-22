Canadian credit unions sign up for digital transformation platform

Indian fintech Intellect Design Arena has announced partnerships with 35 Canadian credit unions across eight provinces.

The credit unions, which between them manage over CA$13bn in assets under administration and serve more than 373,000 members, have been promised access to “secure, seamless and frictionless digital banking experiences that enhance engagement and personalisation”.

Intellect says it has struck four strategic agreements with Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU), Kindred Credit Union, Rosenort Credit Union, and League Data – which represents 32 credit unions – in a bid to “advance the digital capabilities of Canada’s credit union system”.

It adds that its eMACH.ai open finance platform will redefine digital banking across onboarding, account services – such as checking and savings accounts – payments, and member service.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Intellect Design Arena,” said Bulkley Valley CEO Jana Lukasek. “We are excited to bring a globally leading digital experience to our members and internal users in northwestern British Columbia.

“We expect a significantly enhanced customer experience, streamlined product onboarding and improved customer service. This transformation will position BVCU to grow our loan and deposit business effectively, ultimately allowing us to expand the value we deliver to our members and enhance our contributions to our communities.”

Kindred CEO Jason Daly added: “We’re excited to create a new, uniquely Kindred digital experience that brings making peace with your money to life.”

Brad Penner, CEO at Rosenort, said: “We firmly believe the eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform is a key enabler for meeting our strategic goal to ‘meet members where they are.”

League Data CEO Chad Griffin said, “This marks another significant step in our journey toward establishing a modern, unified technology stack for Atlantic Canada credit unions. By partnering with Intellect, we will be able to provide a functionally and technically leading digital platform that enhances the experience for both members and internal users. This transformation will enable our credit unions to improve customer service significantly. Additionally, collaborating with the early adopter group of credit unions allows us to leverage shared insights and innovations, ensuring we deliver the best Canadianised digital experience for credit union members. Together, we are committed to redefining the future of digital banking for our communities.”

Rajesh Saxena, CEO of Intellect, said: “For over a decade, Intellect has been the trusted partner for Canadian financial institutions. We are proud to once again earn the confidence of 35 credit unions across Canada. What distinguishes Intellect is our comprehensive and low-code digital banking platform, committed local experts, and our proven ability to deliver timely and cost-effective implementations. We remain committed to the Canadian credit union system.”