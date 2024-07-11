Community & Development News item United States

Funding available for US co-ops to expand rural broadband

Applications for the Broadband Technical Assistance program are due 20 August

July 11, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

Co-ops are now able to apply for funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Office of Rural Development (RD) to expand internet projects in rural communities.

The USDA is investing USD $25 million (£19.5 million) via its Broadband Technical Assistance (BTA) programme.

Made possible through Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the BTA programme aims to help co-operatives, nonprofits, local organisations and Tribes expand affordable, high-speed internet projects in rural communities. 

Projects eligible for the funding include the identification and planning of rural broadband services; identification of public and private resources to finance broadband facilities; feasibility studies, financial forecasts, market surveys, environmental studies and technical design information to support broadband services; the preparation of reports and surveys to support the need for broadband services; and analysis and improvement of operations related to broadband facilities management (i.e., implementing automation, adopting new software, conducting training, etc.) and improvement.

Eligible organisations can apply for funding as either Technical Assistance Providers or Technical Assistance Recipients.

Up to $15 million is available for Technical Assistance Providers to apply for awards ranging between $100,000 and $1 million to deliver broadband technical assistance that will benefit rural communities. 

Technical Assistance Recipients can apply for awards ranging between $50,000 and $500,000, from a total of $10 million.

Applications must be submitted no later than 23:59 EST, 20 August 2024.

See here for more information on how to apply, or follow the contact USDA link selecting “Broadband Technical Assistance” as the subject.

