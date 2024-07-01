Nominations open for Plunkett UK and Social Enterprise UK awards

Social enterprises and rural community businesses in the UK – including co-operatives – have been invited to celebrate the difference they are making in their communities by entering 2024 awards schemes run by Social Enterprise UK (SEUK) and Plunkett UK.

Plunkett’s annual Rural Community Business Awards “celebrate the outstanding achievements of community-owned businesses and the dedicated and inspiring individuals who make them happen”.

This year’s celebration will take place during Plunkett’s National Community Business Conference, held in London on 23 October.

Spread across eight categories, the awards cover community activity, environmental actions, and individual achievements, among others, and are open to community groups and individuals. Nominations must be received by 5pm on 16 August; a panel of judges will consider the finalists and winners in September.

Meanwhile the Social Enterprise Awards ceremony will also be hosted in London, on 4 December. SEUK is extending its application deadline by two weeks, and nominations must be received by 5pm on 8 July.

“The Awards shine a spotlight not just on the leading lights in social enterprise, but also the organisations and individuals that have supported our incredible sector to develop and grow,” said the organisation.

“Our ‘Buy Social’ Market Builder Award recognises those growing markets for social enterprises by bringing them into supply chains. There’s also an award for the social investment deal of the year, and our Women’s Champion Award celebrates women who are changing the playing field for our sector.”